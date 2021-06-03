The first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput is almost here, and people close to him are still finding it difficult to accept the fact that he is no more. Apart from his family and fans, one more person who was very close to the late actor and is deeply affected by his death is non-other than Ankita Lokhande. From fulfilling SSR’s last wishes to standing with his family during the tough times, she has done it all.

Now, as we are just a few days away from the first death anniversary of Sushant, Ankita has decided to take a break from Social media. Many fans have appreciated and given the actress her space, but there are many who have been mocking her move and criticizing her for being a hypocrite. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram this morning and informed her fans about her decision of taking a break from social media. She posted, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later” on her Instagram wall. Check out the post below:

Quite a few fans came in support of Ankita Lokhande. Showering praises on her, a fan wrote, “Nd my heart always goes for ankita. the lady who never shows the real pain in front of public .. She always maintain the decorum of her role nd most importantly her personality which is irreplaceable. we love you Ankita nd we always prays for the justice . We can cry for sush we can feel for sush than how does it possible to control the emotions by family may God give the strength to his family.”

However, there was one comment that called her a hypocrite. “Ankita knows that SSR death anniversary is round the corner, bahut publicity pa liya SSR ke naam pe! So let’s go underground now and come back later ! #hypocrite,” read the comment. Check out the comment below :

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti stated that she is taking a break from social media as she is going on a solitary retreat for a month. On Instagram, she wrote that she would be cherishing his memories in silence. Well, now it is Ankita Lokhande who is taking a break.

What do you think about this move of Ankita? Do you think it is justified? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

