Ever since Triple H has taken over the creative department and WWE on the whole, fans are getting to see some exciting stuff. The latest news which is making the most noise is Braun Strowman’s mega return to the company. That’s not it! Even Randy Orton is grabbing eyeballs for praising ‘t*ts’ of a pro-wrestling veteran. Scroll below for more exciting details.

Keeping the news of Strowman’s return for the last, let’s first talk about Randy’s shocking yet hilarious comment. As most of us would know that RKO is injured and currently out of action. Amid this free time, the veteran is having fun and recently appeared on his wife Kim Orton’s Instagram live video.

Talking on his wife’s Instagram live, Randy Orton had nothing but praises for WWE superstar Bobby Lashley as he said “Lashley‘s t*ts look real great right now”. It was shocking yet hilarious and we would love to see how Lashley reacts to the same. Below is the entire live video. Do check out (skip to 11:07 mins to see Randy talking about Lashley):

Now coming to the news of Braun Strowman, ‘the monster among men’ is reportedly making a big return to WWE. Even though not official, it’s almost confirmed that Strowman is in re-signing process with the company as Triple H looked at Strowman as one of the major returns.

Braun Strowman is said to be making his return at next week’s RAW that takes place in Kansas City, as per the report in PWInsider. This decision by Triple H is receiving a positive reaction so far as fans believe that WWE needs a really strong man on the roster. And who better than Strowman, who has proved his mettle in the past?

