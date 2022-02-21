WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2022 took place last weekend. As expected, it was a package of some brutal matches. Sadly, it went too far that Bobby Lashley got his shoulder seriously injured, and updates aren’t really pleasing.

Advertisement

The chamber match was held for the WWE championship in which Lashley was a defending champion. It included Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and Brock Lesnar. It was Brock who walked out as a champion. Interestingly, Lashley didn’t even get to fight and was badly injured inside his chamber.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory on Bobby Lashley’s chamber pod. The move was so hard that it broke the pod and injured Lashley, and he was taken out of the match. Many thought it was done to protect Lashley and it was a ‘kayfabe’ injury. Unfortunately, Lashley is really injured but it didn’t happen during the chamber match.

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide on The Ringer Wrestling Show said, “I have it under good authority that Bobby Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raws. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar [match] at the Rumble. Again, I was wondering how they were going to work him in there while being hurt. I’m assuming this concussion protocol thing is the way to get him out there.”

He further shared that the former WWE champion might miss Wrestlemania 38 as needs time to recover. “From what I’m told, it’s for at least four months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to ‘Mania. From what I’m told he is shoot hurt and should be out for some time,” Kazeem added.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled to take place on 2nd and 3rd April 2022.

Must Read: Did Chris Jericho Just Hint His WWE Return With A Twitter Reply To Kevin Owens?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube