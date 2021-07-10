Black Widow Leaked In India Months Before Its Official Release

The pandemic has left the world handicapped and more so the film industries across. The release formats have gone for a toss, movies are hitting half the world, whereas the rest half is waiting for them. We felt that pain here in India when the rest of the world witnessed the madness of Black Widow yesterday and it did not make it to the Indian screens. The movie is now screening in many countries across the globe but not in India, and that has left the fans upset.

Advertisement

But while the film is impressing people in the countries it has released, it has fallen prey to piracy in the countries where there the film has not been released. As per the reports in India, Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow has already hit the piracy market in India before its official release. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

The piracy bug has bitten Marvel’s ambitious Black Widow that released in the US and selected countries on July 9. As per a report in Hindustan Times, several sites in India have already made HD downloads of the full movie available for the fans illegally. Some of the sites are Filmywap, Fmovies, Onlinemoviewatches and Filmyzilla. The film has been removed from most of the sites as of now.

However, Black Widow was one of the most anticipated films across the globe. The film starring Scarlett Johansson was a result of the love and demand fans made to get a spin-off for Natasha Romanoff. The studio gave her standalone film after 10 years of her existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What is also sad is the fact that this is the last time Johansson will be playing the character.

As per We Got This Covered, Scarlett Johansson had said, “I never feel like my work is done. Is I still think of new ways I could try lines from movies I shot 10 years ago. I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing. I’ve explored many facets of her person, and feel that her choice to sacrifice her life for her best friends was one that she made actively and with resolve.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Javed Ali Reacts To Amit Kumar’s Indian Idol 12 Remark: “Mere Sath Toh Aisa Nahi Hua Tha…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube