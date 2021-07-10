Black Widow opened on Thursday night with previews being held in the US. As expected, the film took a flying start and has knocked down F9, which saw the best pandemic-era start. What’s more interesting is the margin by which the Scarlett Johansson starrer has surpassed Vin Diesel‘s film.

As per the reports flowing in, the film has made a business of $13.2 million through Thursday previews in the US. It has now become the best of the pandemic era by surpassing $7.1 million. That’s a difference of a huge $6.1 million. The film was even released in markets like Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, Korea, Brazil and Mexico, on Thursday, There it has made earnings of $22.4 million. The grand total of the film stands at $35.6 million.

Speaking of Friday numbers in the US, Black Widow is expected to touch the $40 million mark (including Thursday previews).

Meanwhile, recently speaking about the character of Natasha Romanoff and her alter ego, Black Widow, Scarlett said that the character has been much evolved and it’s far away from hyper-se*ualization during Iron Man 2 days.

As per collider.com, Scarlett said, “All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-se*ualization of this character and, I mean, you look back at ‘Iron Man 2’ and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so se*ualized, you know? Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of a**, really. And (Rober Downey Jr‘s character) Tony (Stark) even refers to her as something like that at one point… (he says) ‘I want some’. Yeah, and at one point calls her a piece of meat and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment.”

