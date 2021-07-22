Every Quentin Tarantino fan who has watched the Kill Bill series would recognize the iconic Pussy Wagon with its bright yellow tint, covered with blood-red letters. What is crazier than the vehicle, is the fact that Tarantino used to drive around in the car.

However, recently the Pulp Fiction director told Deadline that he had to put the car in park because it was too recognizable on the road. This also caused people to talk to him while driving, which sounds pretty unsafe. The Pussy Wagon served as the first getaway vehicle for Uma Thurman’s character The Bride in Kill Bill: Vol 1.

“The thing about the Pussy Wagon is, whenever I drove it on the freeway, everyone recognized it’s me,” he told Deadline. “Everyone recognized the Pussy Wagon. And then it would be a chain because people would drive alongside me and try to talk to me,” Quentin Tarantino told Deadline in the interview.

Quentin Tarantino became a father last year with his wife Daniella Pick. He said that he will not be driving his son in the Pussy Wagon. He said, “It’s not a good ride for that.” “It’s cool and it’s fun every once in a while to take it out for a Sunday drive. But I wouldn’t run errands in it,” he added.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have also used the car as a set-piece in the music video of their 2010 collaboration “Telephone”. In the music video, the pair follow the revenge-killing spree inspired by Kill Bill. Quentin Tarantino who is currently on a press tour in support of his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization, has also discussed his views on the current state of cinema.

He told Deadline, “We made ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ an original movie, not franchise-based or anything like that. We spent $95 million on it, and it played all around the world, and it made something like $346 million. And we made it all through a*ses in seats”.

