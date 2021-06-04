Just like its name, the completion of Mission: Impossible 7 has become an impossible task, at least during the pandemic period. Starring Tom Cruise in the lead, the film has faced one more hurdle leading to a shooting halt. Keep reading to know more.

It’s learnt that the shoot has been suspended as someone from the team has been tested positive for coronavirus. To curb a further spread, the film has been put on a halt for 10 days. An official statement on the same was released yesterday by Paramount Pictures.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” Paramount‘s spokesperson shared.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Mission: Impossible 7 has faced a shooting halt. A few months back, few crew members were contracted with COVID-19 while shooting in Italy.

Back in December 2020, Tom Cruise had grabbed all the attention for his viral rant on team members for floating COVID rules. As per the audio shared by The Sun, the actor was heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

The audio clip had gone viral all over social media. Some thought it to be a publicity stunt, while others had praised the actor for his uncompromising attitude about COVID-19.

