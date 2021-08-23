Advertisement

If there is one thing on Netflix that everyone across the globe has been waiting for is Stranger Things 4 that is far away from a confirmed release date. The team has been shooting for the show since a very long time, and the pandemic has only delayed the process. Just like we don’t know the release date, we are also unaware what the plot of the show unfolds. Natalie Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, is now opening up about the same.

Netflix has been taking Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home technique to keep everything about season 4 of Stranger Things under a tight wrap. We only know as much the teasers have shown us. The show unfolds in Russia, and there is a lot more that is coming to meet our eye. There are possibly more sisters of Eleven in the timeline. Opening up about the show is Nancy Wheeler fame. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Natalie Dyer was talking to Comicbook, where she decided to talk about Stranger Things 4. The actor called the season the darkest. She said, “I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, ‘I can say that,’ but then I’m like, ‘Oh, can I?’ I’m not sure … You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the ‘kids’ on our show. They’re not kids anymore,” Dyer shared.

The Stranger Things 4 actor Natalie Dyer added, “And there have been bigger and crazier things happening in every season since the first. I’m partially so excited about this one because the way we shot it feels so different, so stretched out, you know? There’s stuff we filmed a year and a half ago, which is kind of crazy to still be working on it—like, ‘What did we shoot? That was so long ago.’ I’m really curious to see it, though it’ll be a while. We don’t know when, but of course, you edit after you wrap, so it’ll be a minute.”

