Advertisement

F9 has emerged as the big winner of the season! The film starring Vin Diesel and John Cena in lead had enough pre-release buzz. But the major obstacle was to overcome the COVID scare. Thanks to fans’ love and entertaining package, the Fast Saga managed to win the box office game, and it’s still achieving milestones.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Fast Saga has touched the $700 million mark globally. The biggest chunk of earnings has come from China, where the film has made around $204 million. The feat was achieved on 25th August.

Advertisement

F9 is now proudly flaunting the tag of being the highest-grossing Hollywood movie ever since the pandemic began. The last Hollywood movie which touched the $700 million mark was Jumanji: The Next Level.

Let’s see how long F9 goes from here!

Meanwhile, back in June, Vin Diesel opened up about ending the franchise. The actor emphasized the fact that every story deserves an end. He said that the franchise was born from the pavement and from the concrete and the world championed the underdog.

“Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it. This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest,” Vin said as per Comicbook.

Must Read: BTS’ Jimin Is Just 25 Years Old But His Massive Net Worth Is Something We Can Only Dream Of!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube