Other than the monstrously pumped up leading men including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, the Fast & Furious saga is also known for its random and sometimes a bit too quirky titles. Any fan who has observed them for two consecutive films know they don’t follow any pattern. Now we wait for the cameras to roll on the 10th instalment, that is the beginning of the end, Diesel seems to be spilling beans on the title.

The production on Fast & Furious 10 is in full swing. The makers in the past few days have even confirmed a release date for the same. This means we have a confirmed waiting period. Now cryptically confirming one more thing is Vin Diesel and it’s the title he wants to reveal. The actor has the most innovative way to do that and below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

Vin Diesel in his latest Instagram post has shared an adorable picture. The photo features his son who has had a fresh haircut. But wait, what is that written on the side of his head? FX! Well, isn’t that a pretty clear hint considering the makers named the ninth installment as F9. Sharing the post he wrote an emotional post and called 10 a divine number.

“That excitement is real… the emotions strong. Haha. Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi generational saga. 10… the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle. So proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent we are blessed to have on this journey. Grateful for it all and most importantly for all of you,” Vin Diesel wrote.

Talking about the titles and the quirky streak, while the basic The Fast And The Furious caught momentum and became iconic instantly. The fun with the name began in the part two which was named 2 Fast 2 Furious, the spinoff-esque The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the soft reboot Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and most recently, F9: The Fast Saga. Fast 10 hits big screens on April 7, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

