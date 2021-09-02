Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most anticipated flicks of the year 2021 and since its first trailer was released just 1 week ago, Marvel buffs have been going gaga over its December release. However, according to the grapevine, the film is seeing a major chance of delay that would shove its release back into 2022!

If the latest update in the Marvel realm is to go by, birdies report that both the movies: Spiderman-Man No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage could face a major delay.

Talking of Venom, The fans have come across various news on it. Though there has been no official indication given by Sony on this. Well, this is the first time Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release date has raised a question amongst the minds of Marvel fans. As per Grace Randolph, the delay could end up taking the movie’s release date to March 2022 which was intended for Marvel’s Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It

I’ll tell you something else I’m hearing… There’s a VERY strong chance#Venom2 & #SpiderManNoWayHome will move And Spidey could get #DoctorStrange2 March 2022 date We should find out sometime in the next month or so… pic.twitter.com/HvxOnRKEOJ — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 1, 2021

Randolph also shared that more news may be out by the end of next month or so if a shift in release date is in talks. However, concerns of theatrical releases taking place across the US have risen since the US has recorded a new rush of covid-19 cases related to delta variant.

For now, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and pray that Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the theaters on its scheduled release date that’s December 17th.

