Undoubtedly Tom Holland and Zendaya is one of the cutest couples in town, and there is no way their PDA is not winning our hearts. The two, who have maintained years of silence about their romantic dynamic, are finally going cryptically public about it, remember the driveway kiss? Well, now the Spider-Man: No Way Home lead actor has decided to make their love Instagram official on the Dune star’s birthday.

Love is in the air for the young actors who have been making the latest Spidey series together for the past couple of years now. While Tom Holland plays the lead man aka the web-slinging superhero, Zendaya plays the cute MJ, or “My MJ” as Tom now prefers calling her. The Dune actor turned 25 years and that of course called for a public birthday wish from her beau.

But who knew he might just give out the most romantic shout out? Below is all you need to know about this most adorable update of the day and also what Tom Holland has to say about Zendaya.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, which caters to 47.1 Million fans, Tom Holland shared a cute picture with Zendaya. The photo had the two on the sets of a Spider-Man movie in their vanity. We can see Tom in the Spider-Man costume while MJ fame is clicking a picture with her camera in the mirror reflection. Sharing the photo, Tom wrote, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Well, fans couldn’t keep calm after this and called it the most cryptically loving post. Things elevated more when the birthday girl decided to reply. Commenting on Tom Holland’s post, Zendaya wrote, “Calling now,” with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, not Tom but Zendaya has been going on record talking about spending time with Holland on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home and other Spidey flicks. Recently both of them were spotted indulging in a kiss while in a driveway. The photos were all over the Internet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

