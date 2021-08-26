Advertisement

Early this week, we saw Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak on social media. Even though the low-resolution trailer was removed, it had already made it to fans’ devices. As a part of damage control, the makers dropped the official one on the very next day. And it seems, the strategy has paid off really well!

Fans have been crazily waiting for No Way Home‘s trailer. The trailer leak turned out to be a blessing in disguise for them as the makers had no option but to put the official one out. As expected, fans made the trailer trend on YouTube and all other platforms, helping to create new records by beating old ones.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer has surpassed Avengers: Endgame. Within the first 24 hours, Endgame held first place by making an all-time global viewership record with 289 million views. Now, it has been surpassed by No way Home and that too with a margin of over 65 million views.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer garnered 355.5 million views within its first 24 hours. The trailer was unveiled on 24th August.

Beating Avengers: Endgame is a damn good achievement!

Meanwhile, speaking about the trailer, we see our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The film is scheduled for December 2021 release.

