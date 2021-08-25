Advertisement

Selene Gomez charmed people away ever since she first appeared as Alex Russo on Disney’s show Wizards of Waverly PlaceShe gained a huge fan following and success through that. However, the actress recently opened up about time with the company and how it affected her.

While promoting her upcoming show, Only Murders In The Building, Gomez spoke about her past. She talked about “signing away” her life to them. She also shared that she didn’t know what she was doing as a young actor. However, her comments caused a stir, for which the actress has clarified her point.

Selena Gomez said that she is “beyond proud” of the work she has done, during her interview with RadioTimes. While talking about her reluctance to be on the TV series again, she said, “No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.”

Co-star Steve Martin also defended the comments made by Selena Gomez about her work with Disney. While at the Television Critics Association press panel, he said that Gomez made that comment in the most “light-hearted” way.

The Hotel Transylvania actor also said that Disney treated her well and that she felt lucky that she was taken care of. Selena even said that she had a positive experience while working at such a young age. “I have to say, I’m very lucky… As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I’ve only had lovely experiences, so I’m grateful for that,” she said.

Selena Gomez’s upcoming show, Only Murders in the Building, will star Steve Martin and Martin Short alongside her. The story of the series will revolve around three strangers who share a penchant for a true crime who come together to solve a case of a crime that takes place in their building.

