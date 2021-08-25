Advertisement

Half of the confusion in the world is created due to multiple people have the same name. And film stars aren’t saved from it either. We all know how many Chris’ exist in Hollywood at a time, and how almost all of them have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But did you know the biggest confusion ever was once created around Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland and it also has Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi involved?

Well, Tom Holland has been in the business long enough for people to have his face registered in the head. Now, no one was ever prepared that there will be an author who will be celebrated and will have the exact same name as our Spidey. Well, yeah, that’s true. And the author Holland is known for his sharp usage of words, and he even once called out Narendra Modi.

But wait, the story doesn’t end there. People mistook author Tom Holland for the Spider-Man star and began was the movement to cancel Spider-Man and the #BoycottSpiderman hashtag was trending in no time. Read on to know what happened later, and what the actor had to say about the same.

Author Tom Holland, while calling out PM Narendra Modi in his tweet has written, “I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.” He added, “Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick…(sic).”

This resulted in an uproar against the actor Tom Holland and he was even accused of being a key conspirator in the Tool Kit row. But this had to be addressed and actor Tom did. He was sarcastic in his statement and also had a few things to talk about Narendra Modi.

“Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. My apologies to @SpiderManMovie . I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility. Just for the record, & to save Marvel’s profits in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility, and that his naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself is in no way quite hilariously immodest,” Spider-Man fame Tom Holland’s tweet read.

