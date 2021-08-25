Advertisement

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo,with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

“Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.

Seven time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Billie Eilish’s brand-new album “Happier Than Ever” was written by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, who also produced the album. The album debuted at No. 1 in 19 countries and has since spent a total of three consecutive weeks in the U.S. Previous to “Happier Than Ever” Eilish’s breakout album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year.

Billie Eilish later went on to make history that year as the youngest artist to receive nominations and wins in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards. Most recently, she took home both Record of the Year for “everything i wanted,” and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die” at this year’s 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Writer/Director Robert Rodriguez directed the action films “Desperado” and “From Dusk Til Dawn.” Additional film credits include “Sin City,” “Alita Battle Angel,” “We Can Be Heroes,” and the “Spy Kids” films, all of which were produced at his Troublemaker Studios facility in Austin, Texas.

