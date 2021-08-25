Advertisement

The fact that there are approximately 4 flicks involving DCEU’s iconic Superman in the making, but none have Henry Cavill playing the Kryptonian superhero is saddening for fans across the globe. The actor in the past few months has only gone far away from the character that he is most known for, but it isn’t his mistake, he reportedly still wants to be the Blue Boy Scout. Then what is stopping the Witcher star?

It was earlier this year when the buzz broke the ceiling to touch the sky when JJ Abrams announced his Superman Reboot. Not just that, the producer also went on to confirm that his movie about the Blue Boy Scout will not have the fan favourite Henry Cavill play the leading man.

This had left many across the globe furious, and a movement to get back Cavill kick-started in no time. Now, if the latest report is to go by, top Warner Bros executives are blocking Cavill’s way in the DCEU again. Read on to know everything you should about this most shocking update of the day.

As many as three major Superman flicks are right now in the making. To list them, JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi are making their reboot. Michael B Jordan is producing a Val-Zod project in a series format. And four if we include Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. And surprisingly Henry Cavill has no part to play in any of them at all.

Now as per a report in We Got This Covered, Henry’s comeback to the DCEU is being blocked by executives at Warner Bros. Top-level bosses want to draw a line and keep Cavill on the other side of it. For the unversed, even Henry is not under a contract with the studio right now, which makes things easy for the giant.

What is your take on this shocking update about Henry Cavill? Let us know in the comments section below

