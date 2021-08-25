Advertisement

Kanye West, who has mostly been making the headlines for his divorce from Kim Kardashian, controversial tweets and alleged romances, is again in the news. As per recent reports, the rapper- who has gone by many names since becoming an artist – want to officially change his name. So what does he want to be called? Well, it is simple – he wants to be called ‘Ye’.

To go from Kanye to ‘Ye’, the rapper will require a California judge to sign it off in order and make it official. Read on to know more about this name change.

As reported by E! News, according to August 11 court documents obtained by the publication, Kanye West has filed a request to change his name from Kanye Omari West to just “Ye”. As per the report, the rapper has stated “personal reasons” behind wanting the change.

Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband first gave himself the nickname ‘Ye’ back in 2018, a while prior to making an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Tweeting about the same, Kanye Wes had written then, “The being formally known as Kanye West…I am YE.” The rapper is known as ‘Ye’ on both Twitter and Instagram handles. In 2018, he also released an album of the same name.

While promoting the album, Kanye West spoke about the deeper spiritual meaning behind the moniker. He said, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you.’ So, I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

On the professional front, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kanye West upcoming album Donda, which was initially scheduled for release on July 23. Rather than release the album on streaming platforms, the rapper has chosen to host listening parties. As of now, he has put on two events in Atlanta and Georgia and is slated to hold the next in Chicago on August 26.

