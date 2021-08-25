Advertisement

R. Kelly has had a long history of allegations of s*xual misconduct against him. Currently, he has been under a s*x abuse trial where his former girlfriend has revealed more shocking details about her relationship with the singer.

In the past, reports from many victims have come forward who have sued the singer for several reasons, such as causing injuries and emotional distress, s*xual abuse, child p*rnography and much more. There have also been reports of him being accused of forming a s*x cult and trapping women in it.

Now, during his trial, another woman has testified against R. Kelly. She told the jurors that she suffered through a five-year relationship with the R&B singer, which involved frequent violence and control of her every move. She also claimed that he regularly checked her phone to make sure she did not share information about their relationship with her friends.

She further claimed that R. Kelly “chastised” her for disobedience and sp*nked her hard enough to leave bruises and tear her skin. “I would get chastised nearly every two or three days,” the woman said in Brooklyn federal court.

Adding to her testimony, the woman also said that Kelly ordered her in 2017 to have an abortion which she was against after he got her impregnated. The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count racketeering indictment that describes the alleged abuse of six women and girls. This also includes the later singer Aaliyah.

The woman also said during the trial that the singer slapped her after she told him she was 17-years-old and that she had to return to school. She alleged that Kelly proposed to her that she attended her school remotely while living with him. She also claimed that he forced her to film a video smearing faeces on her face.

R. Kelly was further accused on many accounts by the woman. As per some reports, his trial is expected to last for weeks, and if he is convicted, then he could be prisoned for life.

