It seemed like it took light years for fans to finally get to witness the trailer of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. It hit the shores last week and took the audience by storm. Of course, it had to since it finally confirmed that we are entering the multiverse and that things are only getting thrilling and exciting after this point. While all of that remains, the latest update about the movie is revealing the runtime and it is way longer than an average Marvel movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest mystery of the year. The team even wrapped up the shoot and successfully tucked the wrap so tight that they didn’t even let the smallest detail spill. The trailer that was released, gave us the final insight that we had been waiting for over a year. It trended so much on the Internet, that lead Tom Holland had no words to describe the love they received for it.

And now, if the latest reports are to go by, we are finally getting to know the runtime and we will need some extra popcorn. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Interestingly, a UK based theatre chain named Cineworld has created a ticket listing for Spider-Man No Way Home on their website. The listing includes a runtime section and it is where they have revealed the same. It says that No Way Home will be 150 minutes long, which is 2 hours and 30 minutes to be precise. The possibility is strong that this could be a placeholder runtime and the actual might differ.

With this runtime, Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the longest non-Avengers MCU flick. It is just 3 minutes longer than Chris Evans starrer Captain America: The Winter Soldier. No Way Home is set to hit the big screen on December 17, 2021.

