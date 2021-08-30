Advertisement

Kim Nam-joon or also known as RM (formerly Rap Monster), is BTS’ leader. He, just like the rest of the members of the boy band, is multitalented. From rapping, singing, songwriting, dancing and even producing records, he has done it all. He has written some of the best songs of the group and has even released his own.

The rapper has written several songs such as ‘Butter’, which went straight to the top of the charts. With so many credits comes royalties which mean that the artist has been earning quite a lot. All the other songs, concerts, albums, shows, and endorsements, can be added to the list. If he is earning so much, what is his net worth?

BTS’ RM enjoys a lavish lifestyle, after all, he has worked hard for it. The singer’s net worth is $20 million, according to celebrity net worth. Just like the rest of his band members, RM has been able to accumulate wealth for himself. While speaking of songwriting, the artist is also the youngest member to join Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). He has around 130 to 140 songs credited to his name.

Along with that, RM has also produced his solo mixtapes. Titled as ‘Mono’ and ‘RM’, and within just three days after its release, the former album ranked 26 on Billboards. He has even released a song that features the American rapper Warren G. Moreover, one of his songs, ‘Fantastic’, has been used as the soundtrack for the film ‘Fantastic Four’.

Like some of the other members of the group, Nam-joon has invested his money in properties. If the reports are to be believed then, the rapper has bought an apartment in the ultra-exclusive Hannam the Hill in Seoul. The apartment is worth $4 million, and the rapper has paid that amount in cash. On top of that, he has also invested in art and paintings.

These are just a few things that RM does with the massive amount he earns. Like the rest of the BTS members like Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-hope, V and Jungkook, RM has worked hard for his net worth to be in the millions.

