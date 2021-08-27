Advertisement

Korean boy band BTS and Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s controversial ‘Butter’ remix released on Friday.

The remix comes days after Megan filed an emergency temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, alleging that her label was blocking her from appearing on a remix of BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash ‘Butter’.

On Tuesday, a Texas judge ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion request to extend the TRO that permitted her to release the remix. The following day, both acts announced the remix according to Billboard.com.

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram page a release poster of the remix and wrote: “LOVE YOU ALL. BUTTER REMIX 8.27.” She tagged the Korean boy band BTS’s Instagram page alongside her post.

The controversy around the track has dominated mainstream headlines, it will be fun to see how audience reacts to it now that it has released.

