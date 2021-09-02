Advertisement

BTS member Suga has worked his way through from an underground rapper to a global superstar. Bangtan Sonyeondan or popularly known as, BTS is a seven-member group that includes Jin, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga. Each Bangtan Boy brings something to the table when it comes to their albums and songs. Min Yoon-gi aka, Suga, is a rapper, songwriter and record producer who has also released his solo mixtapes.

The rapper’s second solo mixtape, D-2, became the most streamed album on Spotify, with over 300 million streams, when it was released. He has also written and produced over 70 songs, which include artists from in and out of South Korea, which has increased his value. The ‘Agust D’ rapper has also created songs for Halsey.

On top of that, Suga has earned a hefty amount through BTS’ albums and songs, which have broken several records and topped the charts. At the same time, he has also been on reality TV shows and has endorsed many brands. So, after all of this, what is the net worth of this handsome hunk?

Suga is the second-richest BTS member with a net worth of around $25 million. Even though he is the second-oldest member of the group too, the rapper has been writing songs or at least a few lyrics from the age of thirteen. Apart from his music, he is also known for his philanthropic work.

As per some reports, the rapper has donated $88,000 and 329 BT21 Shooky dolls to the Korean Pediatric Cancer Foundation and Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. On his 28th birthday, he donated $132,000 to Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital to help children with cancer.

Recently, BTS had a double celebration with the group’s Golden Maknae, Jungkook’s birthday, and the band completing 3000 days in the industry. BTS ARMY started sending early celebrations to the group. Within just 3000 days, the group has become one of the most famous boy bands, and Suga has become one of the best South Korean rappers.

