Princess Diana is one of the most spoken about figures in the History of the Royals. The part-loved part-controversial figure has always been in the headlines in equal intervals, even decades after her death. While everything about her amazes us and why will it not, there is always a new thing to be surprised with. The latest is that the beauty was ready for Hollywood.

Princess Diana was very much the most documented member of the Royal Family, and her story is one of the most spoken about chapters. But if the latest piece of the update is to go by, the Princess was developing her career in Hollywood before her tragic death. It is also said that Kevin Costner wanted her for a potential sequel to his 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard, but she was more fond of the world behind the camera and not the front. Read on to know everything.

The latest revelations about Princess Diana and her Hollywood dreams come from friend and confidante Stewart Pearce. As per Mirror, Pearce made it very clear that her dreams were not to shine on the big screen but work behind it. She wanted to make documentaries like Prince Harry is doing now. “No, no, no,” he said. “That is something that Diana was not interested in. Not at all. Although she was an aficionado and keen enthusiast about the performing arts, particularly dance, this (acting) was not something she saw as being her now creative trajectory.”

Stewart Pearce added, “I do remember her talking about the whimsey of the wonderful idea of Kevin stepping forward saying we would love to make a movie about you. She would have stayed behind the lens. I was very fortunate to attend a number of private parties where we went to theatres. She knew she was much better as a person behind the camera rather than in front of the camera.’”

Now 68, Stewart Pearce learned about Princess Diana’s Hollywood dream when he was her private voice and presence coach.

He added: “There were a number of major projects brewing in her conciseness through offers that had been offered to her. But one of the major opportunities that she wanted to create, was to start developing documentaries about three charitable interests that would then be assimilated into major movie pictures. She was planning on spending a lot of time in Hollywood. The point was that Princess Diana was really beginning to really explore her creative power.”

Through her Hollywood friends like David Puttnam, she was set to meet a lot of Hollywood contacts, but Princess Diana could never make it to the meeting as she breathed her last in August 1997. Stewart says she could have won a lot of accolades if she could have enter the tinsel town as a producer.

