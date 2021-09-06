Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, in its phase 4, is busy welcoming new faces, most of which eventually will become members of the Avengers. The doors are wide open and the big wigs of Hollywood and industries across are walking through. With that, a lot of names have been speculated, and one of them is Harry Styles. Yes, many have even speculated him to be a part of Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek’s Eternals. Talking about the same is Florence Pugh.

Oscar-nominated actor Pugh recently made her MCU debut with Black Widow that had Scarlett Johansson in the lead. The mantle is now with Florence who will be taking it ahead from here. The actor in a recent interview has opened up about that and also said she feels Harry Styles will play an amazing superhero. Kit Harington playing coy while answering about Harry’s presence only adds to the rumours.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show when asked if Harry Styles is in the Eternals, Kit Harington who plays Black Knight said, “No idea, unless I’ve been re-cast and he’s playing my part, not a clue.” Now Florence Pugh who has worked with Harry Styles on Don’t Worry Darling says he can be a great superhero.

Florence Pugh when asked if Harry will make a good Marvel hero by Pinkvilla revealed, “Oh my goodness! I don’t know about that one. I mean, sure. He’s good at accents and he’s good at moving and he could be an amazing superhero. I think, he’d probably also love all the suits, if you were, I imagine. I don’t know. [chuckles]”

Talking about making her Marvel debut and the pressure, Florence Pugh said, “Of course! That was something that I definitely had time thinking about when I accepted the role. It’s very exciting to be considered for a role like this but it’s also a lot of pressure and the moment I was over being… the moment I had settled into the idea of being Yelena, I also realised that I had a lot of big shoes to fill and I also… I didn’t want to let anyone down and I didn’t want this character that had been loved by so many as a comic book character… I didn’t want people to think that the casting was incorrect.”

