Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting.

“I’ve been acting with an amazing coach. It’s brought out such a positive and energetic side of me. I love that I can be other people. I really enjoy it,” Goulding said.

The ‘Love me like you do’ hitmaker also thinks she’s lucky in that she’s been able to strike a healthy balance “between work and motherhood”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ellie Goulding told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I’ve realised in motherhood it’s important to be around people who give you the utmost support. I’m very lucky to get that balance between work and motherhood.”

Meanwhile, Goulding recently said that things have become easier in the music industry when it comes to balancing motherhood and work.

Ellie Goulding shared the experience of having a “calm pregnancy” amid the lockdown, and thinks people around her are now “more understanding and supportive”.

