Whether or not Andrew Garfield is a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home is a mystery only the team or the release can solve. While that excitement will be evident till December 17, Garfield has maintained that he is not reprising the web-slinging superhero. Now turns out the actor has now decided to open up about the time Tom replaced him.

Andrew Garfield became Sony’s Spider-Man and appeared in 2 films as the lead. When his second outing with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 bombed with the critics and the audience, his run was ended abruptly. While he was planned to reprise the character for at least 2 more iterations and spin-offs to create his own universe, he was replaced by Tom Holland

The actor who was replaced by Tom Holland in 2016, has now decided to open up about the same. Andrew Garfield says he has no hard feeling for the Cherry star at all. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per an Indian Express Report when asked about being replaced by Tom in the Spider-Man films, Andrew Garfield spoke about how Sony moved on and found “this amazing guy Tom Holland” for the role. He went on to call him wonderful and also said he is happy for him.

Andrew Garfield added, “He is wonderful. I am genuinely happy they chose another Brit. And I am not bitter, I am not bitter, guys. At all.”

In 2016, before the release of the first Spider-Man movie featuring Holland, while in conversation with Comicbook.com had praised Holland, saying, “I think he’s a very emotional, truthful, funny, physical actor … it all really couldn’t be in any better hands. I’m really stoked for it.”

While the mystery whether Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Man No Way Home isn’t getting solved, one thing we know is there are no hard feelings between him and Tom Holland, which is good. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

