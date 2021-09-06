Advertisement

BTS Jimin’s birthday is coming up next month, and the fans are already prepared for it. This time the Chinese BTS ARMY has taken the stakes up to the skies, quite literally. While talking about the band, the boys have a huge fan following around the globe. The group includes Jin, Jimin, J Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook and V. Each member has their fanbase as well.

BTS ARMY is known to be extravagant with gifts and surprises for their idols. However, Chinese fans of the band have taken it up a notch.

Jimin’s fan group PARKJIMINBAR, in association with Jeju Air, has customized aeroplanes to wish the singer on his birthday. According to the reports, Jeju Air will fly planes with Jimin’s face with a birthday wish on the exterior of the aeroplanes from September 1 to November 30.

The First in the world—Customized Exclusive Airplane in cooperation with Jeju Air Period: 9.1-11.30

Flight Number: HL8087 Note: The route may be changed due to some special reasons, please download Flightradar24 to check the flight information. pic.twitter.com/vp6AMpqjgd — PARKJIMINBAR👑 (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 1, 2021

Jimin will turn 26 years old on 13th October. He has written several hit songs for the group, which has had many of their tracks ranking at the top of the charts. Along with the massive aeroplane gift, the fanbase also has another gift planned for the singer. The Chinese fan group announced more parts of the birthday support projects.

As per the reports, it will include large-scale advertisements in The Times and The New York Times. The tweet from PARKJIMINBAR read, “The world’s first fan support to appear in both The New York Times and The Times at the same time with the largest scale and promotion Date: 10.13 (the local time of publishment).”

27th Birthday Support for PARK JIMIN Part.2 & 3

Advertisements in The New York Times and The Times The world's first fan support to appear in both The New York Times and The Times at the same time with the largest scale and promotion

Date: 10.13 (the local time of publishment) pic.twitter.com/AQc6ZgEekH — PARKJIMINBAR👑 (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) August 21, 2021

BTS ARMY for sure knows how to celebrate their idol’s birthday. Meanwhile, BTS will return in “In The Scoop” season 2, which will be coming out in October as well. Jimin has also dropped hints about the group coming to the show on his Live Session on the VLive App.

