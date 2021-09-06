Advertisement

Only if a smile could kill, we would be dead by now. Dakota Johnson’s smile and her latest appearance at 2021 Venice Film Festival’s red carpet is making headlines and how. The beauty wore a transparent bejewelled Gucci gown and looked smokingly hot in the same. Take a look at her pictures below.

Dakota has been trending crazy on social media ever since she made an appearance on the red carpet.

All fans are talking about is how beautiful Dakota Johnson looked in a transparent bejewelled gown by Gucci. The gown had cap sleeves with Rosaline crystal details all over a tulle underlay embroidery with teardrop stones and crystal fringes.

Dakota Johnson paired her gown with matching golden high heels and kept her signature blunt bangs on the forehead. The beauty opted for shimmering smokey eyes with glitter on them and nude lips.

Take a look at her picture here:

We just can’t stop staring at Dakota Johnson here.

Gucci also shared her picture on their official Instagram account with a caption that read, “Attending the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, Gucci Creative Director @alessandro_michele and @dakotajohnson. #DakotaJohnson wore a Gucci cap sleeved column gown with Rosaline crystal details over a tulle underlay embroidered with tear drop stones and crystal fringe with a pair of rose gold leather high heel sandals. @labiennale #BiennaleCinema2021 #Venezia78 #AlessandroMichele”.

And not just her red carpet look but also the Fifty Shades Of Grey reunion with her co-star Jamie Dornan is going viral on the internet.

NEW: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan at Telluride Film Festival today. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/Ap7hHO8inB — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) September 4, 2021

Look at those faces, can we get them to star in another movie already? Directors, are you listening?

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson’s red carpet look from the 2021 Venice Film Festival? Tell us in the comments below.

