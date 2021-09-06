Fast & Furious 9 Box Office (1st Weekend): Here’s Where It Stands Facing Shang-Chi’s 10.61 Crores!

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 9, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, finally released at the box office facing a competition from a Marvel film in Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings. Despite skipping Mumbai, one of the biggest contributors, the film has been doing okay for itself at the box office.

Competition from Shang-Chi has indeed put a dent in its overall first weekend collection. Let’s take a look at how much Vin Diesel & fam’s Fast & Furious 9 has earned in its initial three days.

The movie has collected 11.70 crores (gross box office collection) in the opening weekend, and is fast racing towards more in the coming days. This means, the nett box office collection should be in the ballpark of 10 crores in its opening weekend.

On the other hand, Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings has just edge-passed Fast & Furious 9 by earning 10.61 crores nett in its first weekend at the Indian box office. It would be interesting to see how both the films perform on the weekdays surpassing the acid ‘Monday’ test today.

Fast & Furious 9 released in Tamil, Telugu, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages, has garnered good response from the audience for its high octane drama and thrill. Directed by Justin Lin, It is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length feature to release overall in the Fast & Furious franchise. The wait has definitely been worth it for the fans!

