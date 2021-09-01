Advertisement

It’s time to be really optimistic about fortune of movies in India. Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer Fast & Furious 9 (F9) releases this Friday and there are expectations of a good opening here. In the pre-pandemic times, a first day number of 10-15 crores was on the cards, given the manner in which the franchise is loved on India. However, these are the times of COVID related restrictions across different states and hence one can’t expect an optimal number.

Still, the film should take the best ever opening for a movie, either from Bollywood or Hollywood. Yes, folks from South have taken a very good opening earlier this year but then it’s a different kind of market out there and those films also releases sans any restrictions. Fast & Furious 9 is a pan-India release and that too across regional languages too, other than English. As a result, one can well expect a start in the vicinity of 4-5 crores. If that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be a start at least which could gain further momentum in time to come.

Advertisement

That said, let’s not be surprised if the footfalls are even bigger than this. The matter of the fact that the current market situation is hardly comprehensible as there is a lot of volatility.

It’s like studying the business of exhibition and footfalls all over again language by language. Punjabi films are already back to the normal and one just hopes that with Fast & Furious 9, tentpole Hollywood films also come back to track in India.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise 2 Announced As It Crosses The $100 Million Mark At The Domestic Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube