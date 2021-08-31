Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy seems to be another box office winner for Hollywood. The film took a decent start at the domestic box office (United States and Canada), but it’s the release in China that has helped a film a lot. Below is all you need to know.

The science fiction action-comedy released on 13th August in the United States. Upon its release, the film met with positive reviews from both critics and the audience. However, the biggest obstacle is COVID. The cases are yet again increasing in many parts and it has dented the box office to a huge extent.

Now, a sigh of relief has come from China where Free Guy released on 27th August. In the first weekend itself, the film has made $23.90 million as per Box Office Mojo. The Ryan Reynolds starrer has topped the China box office for the last weekend. Word of mouth is highly positive among viewers. The only thing is, around 30% of cinemas have been closed due to COVID in China, affecting collections to an extent.

Free Guy has made $78.91 million at the domestic box office so far. Its overseas collection stands at $100.30 million. The grand global total stands at $179.21 million.

Meanwhile, recently none other than Dwayne Johnson praised Ryan Reynolds, with who he will be seen in Netflix’s Red Notice.

As reported by We Got This Covered, after sharing screen space with Ryan Reynolds in the soon-to-released Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson took a serious liking to his co-star. As per an insider source (close to Daniel Richtman), The Rock is now a huge fan of Reynolds and even said that Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with.

