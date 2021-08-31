Advertisement

The DCEU is shaping up in a completely different way like it never did before. The Flash that is right now in the making and kind of brings together the Batmans of the realm, has the future of the universe depending on it, in a way. Amid all this, the biggest highlight of the movie is of course the presence of veteran star Michael Keaton, who is wearing the Cape again after 30 long years.

It was not less than a celebration when it was announced that Keaton is reprising Batman for The Flash that is on the verge of reshaping the DCEU in many ways, from timelines to characters to twists. While the actor in his recent interviews has spoken about being away from the comic culture for the past 3 decades, doesn’t seem like he is now going to stay apart that long.

The buzz now is that, not just The Flash, but Michael Keaton has been roped in by the DC bosses for three new projects that will see him don the cape and become the saviour the world loves, Batman. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a We Got This Covered report, DC heads have now roped in Michael Keaton for three more projects. The actor will be seen playing the Batman in HBO Max’s Batgirl, Batman Beyond and Nightwing as well. While Batgirl is in active production, the rest two are only parts of numerous speculations and that makes the claim dilute. But the intel to the portal is strong.

Meanwhile, recently talking about returning as Batman, Michael Keaton said, “What’s really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is just a silly thing.’ It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, ‘Jesus, this is huge.'”

