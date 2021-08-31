Advertisement

British star Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing the wizard Harry Potter, says he was first left feeling starstruck over Gary Oldman because he started to understand and become more aware of the latter’s Hollywood status.

Radcliffe has acted alongside some of the biggest movie stars including the likes of Maggie Smith and Alan Rickman, but he shared that he first got completely starstruck over his co-star Oldman, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking about Maggie and Alan, he told ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’: “At the time I wasn’t starstruck by any of those people. The first person I remember being starstruck by was Gary Oldman. Because that was the age when I was aware of who he was and his work and also getting more serious about acting myself.

“So, yeah, before that when you meet someone as a nine-year-old it’s sort of hard to like, gain starstruckness of them later on.”

Daniel Radcliffe earlier shared that people are always surprised he hasn’t been “messed up” by childhood fame.

“I was very aware early on people have very low expectations of what I’ll be like. Which is great because hopefully you always exceed them.”

“Once I was having dinner with the Director of Photography on a film and I told some weird story about a thing that happened to me in a kind of light, amused way.

“When I got to the end, the DP looked at me and went, ‘How are you not more messed up?’ It’s a reaction that does happen and I don’t really have a satisfying answer for people,” Daniel Radcliffe added.

The actor credits his parents with keeping him grounded.

