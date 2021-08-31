Advertisement

Jung Ho-seok, who is famously known as J Hope, is the highest-earning member of the South Korean boy band BTS. The Bangtan Boys became global superstars through their several albums and songs ranking, at the number one position on different charts. Their sheer talent helped them grow into one of the most popular bands in the entire world.

All the members of the group are not only exceptional singers or rappers, but they are also amazing dancers. BTS’ management company Big Hit Entertainment was rebranded by its parent company, Hybe Corporation as Big Hit Music. Along with earning money through their albums, concerts and endorsements, the group also has shares in Hybe.

This means that their net worth is massive. Well, what about J Hope, who has also released his music? The rapper has accumulated quite some wealth for himself. According to some reports, he is also the highest-earning member of BTS, with a net worth of $26 million.

J Hope has released his solo mixtapes which have contributed to this factor. His album ‘Hope World’ and his trilingual piece ‘Chicken Noodle Soup,’ featuring American singer Becky G paved his way to Spotify’s top 125 rankings. It has also made him the most followed Korean solo artist on the streaming giant.

The rapper’s single ‘Daydream’ got him his first number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. Other than having shares in Hybe and creating his music, the BTS member owns a luxury apartment in Trimaje, which is located in the high-end area of Seongsu-dong. The apartment is valued at around $2.2 million. Along with that, he also owns luxury vehicles and properties in Seoul.

Other than J Hope, BTS includes Suga, Jin, Jimin, RM, V and Jungkook. Their song ‘Butter’ has been in the top 100 charts for weeks now. The song has recently climbed back to seventh place.

