Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s social media feeds is proof enough that he is one of the most happening people to go on trips with. The actor is more free-spirited and less touristy on his trips and that is what wins hearts. Anyone who is a fan of the star knows his affection for India and how much influence the country has on his life. But did you know once he tried kissing a cow and the picture broke the internet in full bloom!

A couple of years ago when Chris Hemsworth came to India to shoot Extraction that was directed by Russo Brothers and also starred Randeep Hooda, he made headlines. But that wasn’t the only time the Marvel star took a flight to one of his favourite countries. Couple of years before then, in 2016, he had come here with his wife Elsa Pataky and both had a riot of a trip. Read on to know everything about the same and do not miss the

Elsa and Chris Hemsworth’s 2016 trip to India had made headlines in huge numbers as the two were documenting their journey on Instagram. The one that made the biggest buzz was of course The God Of Thunder trying to get a kiss from a cow. In a picture, he was sitting shirtless as he tried to kiss a cow fondly. The caption for the pic read, “Give us a kiss gorgeous.” The picture was on trend in no time.

Another picture had Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky riding a bike. She shared the picture and wrote, “Relax love, this won’t hurt a bit! #India #adventure #royalenfield #love #fun.” The trip than moved to Himalayas where they bonded with the locals.

Talking about it Chris Hemsworth wrote, “My local Himalayan guide directing me to the top, 3700m above sea level!! We were lucky enough to spend a few days with a group of Tibetan nomads in the Himalayas, one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I tried to swap sunglasses with this little legend but he was having no part of it.”

