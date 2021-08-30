Advertisement

Whatever happened with Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds back in the day was heart-breaking, and is a nightmare the Deadpool actor can never stop criticising in his sarcastic digs. While it took him a decade to try and see the film, the poor reception at the box office changes many things in the DCEU, reportedly even its tone that only went darker. But did you know, Ryan wasn’t the first choice, and Bradley Cooper had almost got the part?

Well yeah. Any flick made on a scale Green Lantern was made had to go through a rigorous casting process. The movie revolving around Hal Jordan, a character so blunt and unaffected, that Reynolds wore him like his second skin. But he definitely wasn’t the first to be considered. Once Bradley Cooper opened up about his audition process and turns out even Jared Leto was in contention. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Cooper had to say.

As per a report in Screenrant, Green Lantern makers were first eying actors scaling from Bradley Cooper to Justin Timberlake to Jared Leto, before Ryan Reynolds entered the ring and took the part home. Bradley, in one of his interviews, spoke about copying Batman in the audition to play Hal and fell flat in front of the casting team.

Bradley Cooper said, “I couldn’t not do Christian Bale’s Batman when I was doing the audition…I put a mask on and the director was like, ‘Okay Bradley, be regular and talk.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, got it… ” before breaking into a gravelly rasp. After looking back at his audition clip, he realized he blew it: “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not getting this!”

However, this wasn’t a huge loss for the Star Is Born actor, since the movie bombed badly at the box office. Even Ryan Reynolds’ career needed a resurrection with Deadpool to bounce back. Do you feel Cooper playing Hal Jordan would have made any difference? Tell us in the comments section below.

