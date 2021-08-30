Jennifer Lopez Oozes Royalty As She Arrives At The Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show In Venice

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, the fashion queen, is having another glamorous moment. J.Lo has worn some of the most iconic looks, such as the Valentino gown she wore at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards or the Balmain dress she wore at the 2018 Met Gala. No matter what her outfit is, Lopez always rocks it.

The actress-singer has been making the headlines with her beau Ben Affleck. The two reunited this year after being briefly engaged years ago. Since then, the couple seems inseparable as they spend some romantic and quality time together, filled with PDA.

Jennifer Lopez has made the news once again, and this time it is not because of her relationship. The ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy. There she wowed everyone with a gorgeous look which will go down in history as another memorable fashion moment.

Jennifer Lopez looked like a queen in the green silk floral cape with black baroque floral pants and bedazzled crystal crop top. She completed her look with her hair pulled backwards with an embellished tiara, a sparkly pair of jewelled sandals and a woven handbag.

The ‘Second Act’ actress took to her Instagram to share posts that featured her looking like royalty for the star-studded soirée held in the middle of the iconic Piazza San Marco. She added Lady Gaga’s song ‘Babylon’ as she walked down the runway.

See the photo here:

Recently, Lopez and Affleck took their blended family on a trip to the Magic Castle in LA. Jen has a pair of twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Whereas Ben has three kids, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Now Jennifer Lopez has made her way to Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, which is part of a three-day event of the Venice Film Festival.

