The annual update about a possible Harry Potter progression and then it turning out to be just another hearsay has become a trend. This year we were pumped with the buzz around the reunion and thought this time things might turn out to be real, since it all sounded like it. But courtesy of Daniel Radcliffe, he dismissed it as well and said he is busy till the next year. But all of this isn’t stopping Warner Bros from shaping the world of wizards further. There’s an update on that end.

The eight movies in the Harry Potter series led by Daniel Radcliffe are undoubtedly considered the epitome of the franchise. The movies, that brought the studio a fortune worth making 20 other movies, is one of their crown jewel and in no way one would want to get rid of it so soon. So now the update says they are planning to create a reboot and not in a film format but there is a twist in the tale. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Warner Bros are planning to make a HBO Max Harry Potter series out of J.K. Rowling’s books. It is being said that it will be more direct and faithful translation of the source material. The report further says each batch episode will trace the journey of one book and that in itself is turning out to be exciting. Which also hints that the studio has plans to make it bigger and longer in terms of seasons.

Meanwhile, talking about the Harry Potter reunion in the past couple of months, Daniel Radcliffe talking to Comicbook had said, “I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year. So yeah, I don’t know. I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.”

However, before Daniel Radcliffe, his onscreen nemesis Tom Felton also opened up on the Harry Potter reunion and was more than excited to be coming back. “If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want!” Felton told the outlet. “Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.” “I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I’d be slightly possessive, going, ‘Hang on,’ ” Felton explained.

