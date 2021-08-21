Advertisement

One of the most exciting things being developed at Netflix by the Avengers: Endgame veterans is Extraction 2 and everything associated with it. Alongside the main sequel taking Tyler Rake, aka Chris Hemsworth’s story ahead, the streaming giant is already working on branching out the show into a lucrative universe/franchise. And there is a new update about it, that brings back David Harbour.

If you are unaware of the craze, Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, and Rudraksh Jaiswal hit Netflix in April 2020 and in no time became a rage. It garnered unimaginable views and became the highest streamed Netflix movie. Now, the makers are planning to juice out as much as they can and names like Chris Evans have been speculated to enter.

But amid this, is the report about the David Harbour’s character getting a new life. For the ones who don’t remember, the Stranger Things star played a brief but very pivotal role in the action film. Now, the makers plan to give him a complete stage. Read on to know everything about the same.

A report in We Got This Covered says that the makers of Extraction are planning to make a stand-alone project with David Harbour. Harbour’s Gaspar was a pivotal part of the movie and he shared some history with Chris Hemsworth, and if that becomes the base of his project, fans are going to love it. No details about the flick are out yet but the buzz is strong.

Meanwhile, last year while talking about Extraction 2 and his idea for the film, Joe Russo had said, “I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It’s a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically.”

