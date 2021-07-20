Randeep Hooda is one of the most talented and underrated actors in Bollywood. Along with Hindi cinema, the Radhe actor has also made a mark for himself in the Hollywood industry. The actor in a recent interview has revealed that he doesn’t crave recognition and awards, instead focused on what he can gain out of his experiences. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hooda has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over two decades now and has given us some of the most incredible characters to remember.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Randeep Hooda spoke about his work and said, “My job is just like anybody else. I’m in a contractual professional having contractual work. Every time you take up a contractual job, you’ve to fulfil it.”

Randeep Hooda further added, “Apart from that job, there’s not much of an interaction with the so-called industry so to speak. I don’t crave or give a damn about the awards or recognition.”

When asked, what is it that he craves; the Highway actor said, “The process of my work, my involvement and my ability is to give as much as I can on that particular day, and more every day. You learn as you grow in experience and age, like any other human being, getting a bit more empathy, (becoming) understanding of others.”

For a lot of actors in Bollywood, success means fame and glamour but this is certainly not the case with Randeep Hooda. It was his Australian accent that got Mira Nair’s attention in 2001 and since then there has been no looking back for the actor.

Hooda reveals that he never gave too much “weightage to fame” and knew from the beginning of his career that all these things are temporary.

“What matters is your work, and fame is a by-product of that. One shouldn’t be too mindful of the by-product, but be mindful about work in hand. It’s not a glamorous job, at least for me,” he concluded.

What are your thoughts on Randeep Hooda’s statement on awards and recognition? Tell us in the comments below.

