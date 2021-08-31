Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe in its phase 4 is flourishing big time, and the slate that is pending now looks illustrious. One of the many confirmed projects with their official logos released at the mega event last year was Fantastic Four Reboot. As the studio plans to bring its first family back into action, the casting process has all eyes on it. But what if we tell you John Cena has asked for a share of it himself?

When Marvel, out of the blue, announced its phase 4 slate, it also announced Fantastic Four Reboot, and the fans of the universe and the flick were excited to see how it shapes up in a new avatar. The biggest speculation so far is that the makers have roped in John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively.

The latest update is now that John Cena is open to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the project and play Ben Grimm. Below is all you need to know about the same and what the former WWE star exactly has to say.

In a recent interview as per We Got This Covered, John Cena was asked if he would jump to Marvel from DC and play a part in Fantastic Four Reboot as Ben Grimm. The actor said is open to possibility.

“I would consider most any-thing. I think keeping yourself open to options and different perspectives is a good way to go about life. This would simply be a thing that I would consider, because I like to keep my perspective open to new things,” John Cena said.

However, John’s wish could be turned true as the studio is still shaping up the project. Kevin Feige talking about how the project will shape up, he said, “I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both. I think you look no further than Simu in it into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not.”

