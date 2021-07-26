Advertisement

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have co-starred in the Jungly Cruise and there is no denying that the two share great onscreen chemistry. The reason behind this has to be the fact that both of them are great actors plus great friends in real life.

Now that that the duo has started to promote the film, the fans are loving the actors and their hilarious exchanges with each other, including Blunt’s nickname for Johnson: toots. While talking about the film with The Mirror, the A Quiet Place actress opened up on how her husband and actor John Krasinski is taking the intimate scene between her and Jonhson.

Advertisement

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson shared an on-screen kiss in the upcoming Disney film. When asked in the interview if it has made Krasinski uncomfortable, Blunt replied, “Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men.” Adding on, she joked, “He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!”

The Mary Poppins Returns actress also shared with The Mirror, “We laughed through that too. It was so funny. Dwayne was ruining takes just to try and make me laugh with his terrible jokes. But that is what you want from the skipper, you want bad jokes,” while talking about the on-screen kiss with Dwayne Johnson.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010 and are a power couple. They share two children, Hazel and Violet. Both of them are excellent actors and actresses and have worked together on the A Quiet Place franchise. The Office actor shared about working with his wife. He said, “She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion. She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas.”

Must Read: Big Plans To Bring Dwayne Johnson On The Simpsons Are On; Creators Say, “Still Hoping The Rock Will Hear Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube