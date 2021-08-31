Advertisement

Camila Cabello is making her acting debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella, which is going to be a modern-day take of the fairytale. The film had its premiere on Monday in Los Angeles and Cabello looked dazzling as she arrived on the red carpet. The Kay Cannon directed film does not follow the typical damsel-in-distress story but still has a Prince Charming.

Cabello has been dating the singer Shawn Mendes for some time now, and the two haven’t stopped making the headlines with their PDA filled romance. The pair constantly shared how they support each other and give glimpses of their relationship to their fans through social media.

Now that Camila Cabello has ventured into a new direction, Shawn Mendes is obviously in full support of her. However, unlike Cabello, the ‘Stitches’ singer does not appear as Prince Charming in Cinderella. Moreover, the actress has shared that it would have been ‘weird’ if Shawn played the role.

Camila Cabello at Cinderella premier:

Ladies and Gentleman 7x Grammy nominated, 2x Grammy winner, singer, musician, songwriter and our next Cinderella… Camila Cabello. pic.twitter.com/XQ7gBwYFmr — sebastián (@lovincmila) August 31, 2021

“It would’ve been weird [if he played the prince] because he’s my boyfriend IRL,” Camila Cabello told the Entertainment Weekly. In the film, Prince Charming is played by Nicholas Galitzine. Even though Shawn Mendes does not get to sweep Cabello off her feet in the film she has expressed that her beau is her cheerleader.

“[But] he’s the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other,” Cabello added. She even shared that Mendes surprised her while shooting the movie. “He surprised me the week of the ball, and he saw me do one of the scenes. So he was there for the whole beginning of it and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have once again proved their they are the cutest celebrity couple out there. Recently, Cabello even slammed down rumours of the two being engaged. While Cinderella doesn’t stream on Amazon Prime Video until Friday, Camila has shared that her beau has already seen it twice and that he loves it.

