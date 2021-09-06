Advertisement
Harvey Weinstein has denied the assault allegations made by Angelina Jolie. Recently the actress opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, where she also spoke about her encounter with the Hollywood producer. Angelina has revealed how she saved herself from the clutches of the filmmaker only when she was 21 years old, on the sets of Playing By Heart.
According to the reports, Jolie even alleged that Harvey attempted to abuse her. She further shared how the producer made unwanted advances towards her and that she had to physically escape the room.
While speaking with the Guardian, about Harvey Weinstein, Angelina Jolie said, ” ‘If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault… It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape.”
Angelina Jolie further said, “‘I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny [Lee Miller], my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him.” However, Harvey Weinstein has denied all the allegations made by the Maleficent actress.
According to the reports, Harvey called the allegations ‘brazenly untrue’ in a statement issued by his assistant. He even claimed that this was Jolie’s attempt at drumming up the sales of her new book ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them’.
“It’s very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie’s BOOK. THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault,” Harvey said according to TMZ. “It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You’re Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?”
Angelina Jolie also shared that she fought with Brad Pitt over working with the #MeToo accused Harvey Weinstein who also faces further charges of r*pe, s*xual battery and other crimes.
