Harvey Weinstein has denied the assault allegations made by Angelina Jolie. Recently the actress opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, where she also spoke about her encounter with the Hollywood producer. Angelina has revealed how she saved herself from the clutches of the filmmaker only when she was 21 years old, on the sets of Playing By Heart.

According to the reports, Jolie even alleged that Harvey attempted to abuse her. She further shared how the producer made unwanted advances towards her and that she had to physically escape the room.

While speaking with the Guardian, about Harvey Weinstein, Angelina Jolie said, ” ‘If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault… It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape.”