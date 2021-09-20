Advertisement

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter is celebrating her first birthday today. And on the occasion of the same, aunt Bella Hadid and grandmother Yolanda Hadid shared heartwarming posts on their respective Instagram handles giving a glimpse of Khai and she has definitely got those modelling genes. Take a look at it below!

The Victoria’s Secret model wants to keep her daughter away from media and give her a normal life and hence not revealed her face on social media yet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, aunt Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt post for sister Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all.”

Bella Hadid continued and added, “@gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend ❤️‍🔥.”

Look at beautiful Khai that little ponytail! This really melts our hearts.

Grandmother and Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid also wished her granddaughter her first birthday and shared pictures on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!! #Khai”.

Happy birthday, Khai. We wish you lifetime happiness and warm hugs!

