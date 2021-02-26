Joe Goldberg is coming back in your life. No, chill, not for real; we don’t want that to happen. We are indeed talking about Netflix’s much popular YOU season 3. The platform, in a similar creepy way as the show, recently announced that the mystery drama is getting a new season and fans were left elated. The much-anticipated show is in production, and the audience is hooked to every small update that makes to the mainstream headlines. In the most recent turn of events, Penn Badgley was spotted on the sets in Los Angeles, and the photos have gone viral.

It was in December 2020, when Penn Badgley and Netflix announced season 3 of You. In a post that was as snooty as Joe, is we saw Penn coming out of a shadow as some of his face was lit with just the right amount of light. He wore a ‘Hello You’ mask with an intimidating gaze. Sharing the photo Netflix wrote, “’We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times.”

Now making their way to the mainstream is the pictures of Penn Badgley, aka Joe Goldberg from the sets of You Season 3. As per the new pictures that have gone viral, we can see Badgley strolling on the sets of the Netflix show. The actor is seen wearing a mask in between the scenes. The actor is sporting his Joe avatar, with a plain white t-shirt paired with a denim and a black jacket.

Meanwhile, it was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when Penn Badgley spilled beans on You season 3. When the host asked him about Love Quinn, played by actor Victoria Pedretti’s future in the show, he said, “She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!” Badgley said. “I literally know nothing about the third season,” he added.

The ship had sailed and he in a way had confirmed the third season. Later when poked to add more on You season 3, he said, “Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?”

