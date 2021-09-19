Advertisement

It was last Christmas when Netflix took its audience by storm. With the release of its magnum opus costume drama Bridgerton, the streaming giant found a new crown jewel and was quick enough to renew it for a second season. But did you know Phoebe Dynevor was all set to pack her bags and leave her acting career behind for goof just before the call for casting ringed?

For the unversed, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor became household names with the release of Bridgerton. The chemistry between the two dominated all the mainstream headlines and they were stars overnight. Phoebe now talks about her decision to quit Hollywood back when the offer for the costume drama wasn’t in her kitty. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

After not being able to crack a substantial part after 9 months of auditioning, Phoebe Dynevor was disheartened and decided to quit acting. “I’d been living in LA for nine months. I was ready to go home – sort of throw in the towel – and see the fam for a bit. I had two suitcases filled with all my things. I told my flatmate, ‘I’m so sorry, I have to go…’ and to sell my furniture and sort it out. Bless her, thankfully she’s still my friend!” said Phoebe as per Mirror.

But Phoebe Dynevor’s swift Hollywood departure did not go as smoothly as she had planned. Bridgerton star said: “I got a call saying, ‘Can you come in and read with Regé next week?’ So I was like, ‘That’s annoying because I’ve got to move my flight. I hope it pays off’. I didn’t think anything of it. Then the next day they were like, ‘ Netflix will pay for your flight back to London as you’ve got to be in rehearsals on Monday’. It was a really crazy whirlwind.”

Phoebe Dynevor also revealed how her screenwriter dad Tim and Corrie star mum Sally begged her to follow a different career path. Phoebe said: “At 13 I was pushing them, saying I want to be an actor. I remember them saying that only three percent of actors work. They would give me all the crazy statistics, saying don’t do it. But I was always in love with the industry and have always found people in the arts just really fascinating.”

