The You season 4 finale tied up some major plotlines, but it left fans with more questions than answers. Joe Goldberg may have once again escaped justice, with his wealthy girlfriend Kate Galvin pulling the strings to cover up his brutal killings. But as the finale revealed Joe as the Eat The Rich killer all along, blacking out after each murder, the twisted web of lies and deceit only deepens.

Despite his return to New York and a fresh start with Kate, the dark undercurrents of Joe’s psyche are far from gone. The end may have seemed like a hopeful escape for Joe and Kate, but deep down, we know the madness isn’t over, it’s just evolving. And with season 5 on the horizon, the real questions about Joe’s fate and the consequences of his violent past are about to get even more complicated. Here are the 10 most pressing unanswered questions from You season 4 part 2 that will leave you wondering what’s next.

1. Does Kate Know The Full Extent Of Joe’s Crimes?

Kate’s totally cool with Joe being a killer, but does she actually know how many people he’s killed? Beck, Love, Candace, Forty… the list is practically a horror franchise. If she’s okay with that, she might be as unhinged as Joe. Or maybe she’s still in the dark? Her calmness could mean she hasn’t met the real Joe yet. Season 5 might pull the curtain back on her knowledge, or show her spiraling once the skeletons in Joe’s metaphorical murder closet start dancing.

2. What Happened To Elliot?

Elliot came, saw, and ghosted. Hired to kill Joe, he said “nah” and helped him disappear instead. But now that Joe’s famous and clearly alive, Elliot’s life might be in big trouble. Love’s dad could come after him next, right? He technically botched the job. Joe’s resurrection has major consequences, and if Elliot resurfaces in season 5, we wouldn’t be surprised. The man’s got loose ends trailing behind him like a bad alibi, and Joe’s never been good at tying those up neatly.

3. Will Nadia Spill The Beans?

Nadia went from top student to tragic scapegoat in record time. Framed by Joe for Eddie’s murder, she stayed strangely silent. But for how long? The girl’s smart, determined, and now has a lot of time to think in prison. If she starts talking, Joe and Kate’s empire could collapse like a house of bloody cards. Will she take revenge in season 5, or stay quiet to survive? Honestly, Nadia feels like a ticking time bomb, one that could blow up Joe’s carefully curated new life.

4. Why Didn’t Marienne Alert the Cops?

Joe kidnapped her. Locked her up. Left her for dead. And yet, Marienne is just vibing in Paris with her daughter like nothing happened. Sure, she’s alive and free, but why hasn’t she gone public? Reported Joe? Written an exposé? Something! Her chill reaction to news of Joe’s comeback is kind of baffling. Maybe she just wants peace or is too scared to poke the bear. Either way, Marienne’s silence feels deafening, and we’re betting season 5 won’t let her stay quiet for long.

5. Is Joe Haunted by Rhys… Forever?

After offing Rhys, Joe begins hallucinating him like a gothic ghost with great hair. He thinks he banished his brain buddy by yeeting him off a bridge, but nope, Rhys pops right back up in the glass reflection. Creepy much? It’s unclear why Rhys, out of all victims, gets this VIP hallucination treatment. Is Joe finally cracking? Will this haunting continue, or is Rhys just a metaphor for guilt? Whatever the case, Joe’s not okay, and we love watching his mental spiral.

6. Why Doesn’t Kate Freak Out About the Murders?

When Joe confesses his killer side, Kate doesn’t scream or call the cops. She leans in, cool as ever, and basically goes “same.” Like, girl… really? Either she’s hiding her shady past or has the emotional range of a Bond villain. Her calmness about Joe’s bloody résumé is deeply suspicious, and maybe a red flag the size of Manhattan. Does she think she can control him? Or does she like danger? Either way, that murder confession was a wild green light for romance.

7. What’s Up With Joe’s Son, Henry?

Remember Henry? Joe’s baby boy from season 3? Yeah, him. After leaving him with Dante and Lansing post-murder-fakery, Joe hasn’t exactly sent a postcard. Now that he’s back in the public eye, shouldn’t he be worried someone might ask, “Hey, where’s your kid?” Henry shows up briefly in the season 5 trailer, so maybe daddy duties are returning to haunt Joe. Will he try to reclaim him, or just ghost again? Honestly, if Joe does want Henry back… run, baby, run.

8. Will Joe Reignite Things With Marienne?

Joe thinks Marienne is six feet under, but if he finds out she’s alive, uh-oh. Could he chase after her again? His obsession with her was intense; we all know Joe doesn’t take “no” for an answer. If this info slips out, his shiny new life with Kate could go kaboom. Joe’s delusions are powerful, and rekindling things with Marienne could mean more stalking, more drama, and yes, more murder. We’re both terrified and thrilled to see if season 5 goes there.

9. How Did Kate Make Joe Look Innocent?

Joe’s not just a murderer, he’s a famous murderer. So, how did Kate scrub that bloody history squeaky clean? Money? Tech teams? Threats? All of the above? Her list of cover-up tricks is impressive, but we didn’t see the whole playbook. Bribing a police chief is one thing, but rewriting Joe’s image for the public? That’s wizard-level PR. Kate might be more dangerous than Joe if she’s this good at making crime look cute. Can she keep it up in season 5?

10. Could Joe’s Past Blow Up in New York?

New York isn’t just Joe’s home, it’s his crime scene. Returning to the city that started seems like a dumb move, but here we are. Beck’s ghost practically haunts every corner. People still remember his “bookish boyfriend” vibe. So what happens when someone puts two and two together? Season 5 is primed to unleash Joe’s past like a hurricane. If Kate doesn’t already know everything, New York might just tell her. Get ready for secrets, shocks, and hopefully… some long-overdue karma.

