Weak Hero Class 1, based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name, initially premiered on Korea’s OTT platform Wavve, but after its massive success, it got released on Netflix on March 25. Now, Netflix is its streaming platform. Audience loved the storyline and related to the characters so much that a second season has been dropped. Many even claimed that it was “life-changing drama” which made it to the viewership charts, but do you think the second season will be able to create the same hype?

For those who don’t know, the storyline revolves around Yeun Si-Eun (played by Park Ji-Hoon), the topper of the class who gets targeted by a group of bullies and fights them back not with his physical strength but with his brain. He soon became friends with a former MMA fighter, Ahn Su-Ho, and a new school transfer student, Oh Beom-Seok, who helped him in his tough situations. But things start to deteriorate in their friendship when Beom-Seok acts differently out of his own insecurity. In the process, Su-Ho gets hurt and goes into a coma, and all of the blame falls on Si-Eun, leading him to change schools.

The highly praised drama, upon its initial release in 2022, dominated OTT platforms with a 45.5% market share and even recorded 9.9% of viewership ratings. The series gained a lot of appreciation and admiration from critics and viewers alike. It sets itself apart from any unconventional high school dramas as it shows the pain, the insecurity, and the bullies most authentically and realistically.

The first season featured Park Ji-Hoon as Yeon Si-Eun, alongside Choi Hyun-Wook as Ahn Su-Ho, Hong Kyung as Oh Beom-Seok, Lee Yeon, Shin Seung-Ho, and others in the lead star cast. The director of the drama, Han Jun-Hee, once described Weak Hero Class 1 as “a story that directly confronts the universal struggles of youth.” The intense performances given by the cast made it more believable to the viewers. The unique style of Si-Eun, while infusing brain work with physicality during the fight, was quite intriguing. People loved that way of approach.

After the series was dropped on Netflix on March 25 ahead of its second season, it heightened the popularity among a larger audience. It started to rank No. 1 or No. 2 globally in different countries. Now that season 2 has premiered, the hype has doubled. The anticipation is high for its potential rise in Netflix’s global ratings. People are quite excited about Weak Hero Class 2.

For the unversed, Weak Hero Class 2 has been streaming on Netflix since 12:30 pm IST. Will it expand like the first season?

